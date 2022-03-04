Forbes names Melaleuca one of America’s best employers for third year in a row

The following is a news release from Melaleuca.

IDAHO FALLS — For the third consecutive year, Forbes has listed Melaleuca on its prestigious list of America’s Best Employers and ranked it as one of the best companies in the entire country to work for.

Out of 200,000 midsize companies across the nation, Forbes has consistently ranked Melaleuca as one of the top employers in America.

“Our dedicated, hard-working team of employees are who have built this company and made it such a great success,” said Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot. “Many of them have been with us for more than twenty or thirty years. We are truly going through life together! I am so grateful and proud of their undying loyalty to our mission of enhancing lives.”

In its research to identify America’s best employers, Forbes hired a market research firm to conduct a nationwide study that interviewed 60,000 Americans. Based on that survey, it was determined that Melaleuca was one of the very best employers in the nation.

Forbes also ranked Melaleuca on its list of America’s Best Employers for Women in 2021 as well as its Best Employers by State in 2020 and 2021.

Founded in September 1985, Melaleuca has grown into one of America’s largest online retailers, providing over 450 wellness products in the categories of nutrition, personal care, home cleaning and cosmetics. Melaleuca generates over $2 billion in annual revenue and has over 2 million households that shop with the company each month.

The company has major manufacturing and distribution operations in Idaho Falls, Idaho and Knoxville, Tennessee, and it plans to open a 508,000 square foot center in Kansas City, Missouri later this year. Melaleuca operates in 19 countries, employing 2,362 people in the United States and an additional 2,420 people throughout the world.

Melaleuca offers a variety of benefits such as health, dental and vision insurance, a 401(K) program with employer match, paid vacation and more.

The company also provides longevity bonuses – paying $5,000 to an employee on their five-year anniversary, $10,000 at 10 years, $15,000 at 15 years, $33,000 ($20,000 net) at 20 years, $25,000 at 25 years, $30,000 at 30 years and $35,0000 at 35 years.

Last year, VanderSloot astonished employees by announcing additional bonuses totaling more than $4.7 million to deserving employees. These unexpected bonuses—The “Hero Bonus” and the “Beyond the Call of Duty Bonus”—delighted hundreds of Melaleuca employees who were integral to the company’s growth during the pandemic.

“It’s no secret that the workplace has been dramatically changed during the pandemic,” said Jamie Reynolds, Melaleuca’s Vice President of Human Resources. “We’ve found that keeping employee’s wellbeing and health in mind, rewarding them for their efforts, and providing them with the top benefits they deserve are critical for developing our talented team.”