UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning cancelled - East Idaho News

UPDATE:

From the National Weather Service:

The strong outflow which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

However, gusty winds around 40 mph are still possible.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the following areas:

Northwestern Caribou County

Northwestern Bannock County

Southeastern Butte County

Northeastern Power County

West central Bonneville County

All of Bingham County

“Strong outflow winds from thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Taber to 10 miles south of Goshen, moving north at 40 mph,” the warning said. Wind could gust up to 60 mph.

Cities that will be impacted include Pocatello, Blackfoot, Fort hall, Shelley, Inkom and Firth – and surrounding areas.

The warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m.

Click here for the latest weather forecast.