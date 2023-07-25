You have to see this! Man impresses police after tackling suspect running away - East Idaho News

WHAT A MOVE — Another good Samaritan has made headlines after he helped police stop a fleeing suspect with an impressive tackle.

The incident happened in Oklahoma and was captured on a police bodycam. The footage was shared online by Inside Edition on July 20.

In the video, a man, woman and two policemen are standing on the side of a road.

“You want to have a seat right here for me?” an officer is heard saying to the man.

Police were preparing to question him when he took off on foot. An officer immediately chased after the man who darted across the road and onto a sidewalk but had trouble keeping up with the suspect.

What the man and officer didn’t realize was a driver saw the commotion, pulled over his truck and was waiting down the sidewalk, ready to help.

Ty Clem, the good Samaritan, tackled the man and brought the chase to an abrupt stop. Clem is seen walking casually back to his truck afterwards when the officer tells his coworker, “Get his name.”

“I’ve had citizens assist me but never tackling a suspect that’s running away,” Officer Josh Metcalf explained. “To get all that on bodycam footage and witness it first-hand, it’s pretty amazing.”

Cops said they initially stopped the suspect for illegally crossing the street. He was arrested on multiple charges including resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegally possessing a firearm.