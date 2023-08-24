Metaphysical health and wellness store moving to new location - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

IDAHO FALLS

Local metaphysical store changing locations after 2 years of business

Services at Mystic Misfits, including a tattoo parlor, left, and a hair, nail, eyelash and esthetics salon. | Courtesy Kaylee Stemkoski

IDAHO FALLS – A popular metaphysical health and wellness store in Ammon will be opening in a new location next week.

Mystic Misfits opened in September 2021 at 3035 East 17th Street. It’s moving from a 2,500-square-foot space to a 4,400-square-foot building at 3242 South Woodruff inside the old R1 Idaho Real Estate Office.

Kaylee Stemkoski and her business partner, BriAnna Chambers, have put in 14-hour days over the last month to make sure it’s ready for opening day. Despite the large amount of construction still in the works, Stemkoski tells EastIdahoNews.com they’re planning to open on August 28.

“It’s going to be done by Monday. It has to be,” Stemkoski says.

Did you know… Many of the products and services in Stemkoski’s business cater to people with Pagan beliefs. The Pagan religion dates back thousands of years and has elements of Christianity, Buddhism and other religions, according to Stemkoski. Specific beliefs vary from person to person, but overall, it’s rooted in a love of nature and the earth. The change of seasons and the lunar cycles have deep significance.

Owen Davies, who wrote a book about Paganism in 2011, says the contemporary understanding of Paganism was created by the early Christian Church. At the time, it wasn’t a term to describe a religion but a derogatory label for people rebelling against the faith.

Depending on whom you talk to, Pagan is an umbrella term for many different types of religion. Stemkoski doesn’t subscribe to that philosophy. She embraces elements of many different faiths. She identifies herself as a witch, which she says is motivated by “love and light” and “wanting what is best for everybody.” She uses herbs and other elements to send out good intentions to the universe “just like a prayer.” A woman we spoke with in 2019 has similar beliefs.

Many of the holidays we celebrate are rooted in Pagan traditions. Among them are New Years Day and Halloween.

There are multiple reasons behind the move. Stemkoski says the 17th Street location was “bought out from under them.”

Rent on the property has tripled in the last several months, she says, and it’s no longer affordable.

At the same time, the business has experienced massive growth and needed more space. The spot on Woodruff was appealing to Stemkoski, not only because it’s nearly double the size, but it’s also a high-traffic area.

“This is a big, big jump for us,” says Stemkoski. “We’re going to have a lot more room for more local products and more makers.”

The current location provides an open space for all the business’s products and services. The new building will allow Stemkoski to have a separate room for each service.

Services include a hair, nail, eyelash and esthetics salon. It also offers tarot readings, Reiki energy therapy, meditation classes, rocks, crystals, candles, plants and other metaphysical supplies. At least 30 local makers sell products in her store as well.

Stemkoski says the salon aspect has the most providers and is the most popular element of the business.

Stemkoski is thrilled with the community response over the years, and she’s looking forward to serving even more customers in the years ahead.

“I want people to be able to find community in our space. That’s a big thing with having the classroom space (in our building). We have a lot of people who will come and sit down and hang out on their lunch break, so we want to help people chill out, soak in some vibes and get a little boost before heading back to work,” she says. “I want it to be a spot where anybody can come and feel welcome.”

The new store will be open seven days a week. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with an 8 p.m. closing time Friday and Saturday. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Courtesy Kaylee Stemkoski Important dates Sept. 1, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Grand reopening

Sept 9, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Misfit Metaphysical Market

Oct. 7, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Misfit Metaphysical market

Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Halloween Trunk or Treat Market

BIZ BITS

Local dentists awarded prestigious fellowship

BLACKFOOT – The Academy of General Dentistry is pleased to announce that Sky Sessions, DDS of Rexburg and Michael A. Larsen, DDS of Blackfoot received the prestigious Fellowship Award during the AGD’s convocation ceremony in Las Vegas last month.

The commencement celebration recognizes AGD member’s commitment to excellence in dental education, and the award is presented to dentists looking to provide the highest quality of dental care by remaining current in their profession.

Sessions and Larsen accepted this award along with about 290 other recipients. Both have completed 500 hours of continuing dental education, passed a comprehensive written exam and fulfilled three years of continuing membership with the AGD.

There are about 925 licensed dentists in Idaho, and only 35 have received this distinction.

Counseling center under new ownership in Idaho Falls

Jordan and Whitney Anderson inside The Counseling Agency in Idaho Falls. | Courtesy Whitney Anderson

IDAHO FALLS – Whitney Anderson, and her husband, Jordan, are the new owners of The Counseling Agency at 611 Hoopes Avenue in Idaho Falls.

The building had previously been a counseling center for many years. The Andersons bought it from the previous owner, and reopened under a new name after a remodel in July.

Whitney recently completed her master’s degree and she tells EastIdahoNews.com her specialty is PTSD and trauma therapy.

A more in-depth story will soon be published at EastIdahoNews.com.

Java Espress opening in Rexburg

REXBURG – The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the opening of a new Java Espress store.

A ribbon-cutting will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at 565 North 2nd East. The store’s grand opening is happening the following day from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free 16-ounce drinks will be available all day, and a raffle drawing gives customers a chance to win Bear World passes, Lagoon tickets, Chukars tickets, Java swag and more.

The coffee shop serves a variety of gourmet coffees, flavored sodas, smoothies, infused energy drinks and protein shakes.

As an Idaho Falls-based company since 1993, Java Espress is locally owned and operated and has been serving eastern Idaho for more than 30 years. The Rexburg location is the company’s 14th store.

