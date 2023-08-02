BYU-Idaho welcomes new president and first lady - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG – Alvin “Trip” F. Meredith III officially began his duties as president of Brigham Young University-Idaho Tuesday.

Meredith will be installed as the university’s 18th president at an inauguration during the devotional hour on Tuesday, October 10, at 11:30 a.m., in the BYU-Idaho Center. The university invites students, employees and the public to gather to celebrate this milestone. Guest speakers will be announced in the weeks prior to the event. Those wishing to participate off campus can watch or listen to the proceedings here, or through BYU-Idaho Radio, and YouTube.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and chairman of the Executive Committee of BYU-Idaho’s Board of Trustees, announced Meredith’s appointment during a BYU–Idaho devotional on May 16. He succeeds Henry J. Eyring, who has served as president for the past six years.

Elder Meredith was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 3, 2021. At the time of his call, he was serving as president of the Utah Salt Lake City South Mission. He most recently served in the presidency of the Church’s Middle East/Africa North Area and as a member of the Church Educational System Interview Committee.

He also served as an Area Seventy in the North America Southeast and Asia Areas, and in a number of other Church callings, including as a full-time missionary in the Utah Salt Lake City Mission. He will continue to serve as a General Authority Seventy during his tenure as president of BYU-Idaho.

In his professional career, President Meredith worked as a senior executive of Asurion in Tennessee, Hong Kong, and Singapore. He also worked for The Boston Consulting Group and GE Capital.

Meredith earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Brigham Young University and a Master of Business Administration in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

He married his wife, Jennifer Edgin, in 1998. Sister Meredith served a full-time mission in the Argentina Salta Mission and earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Brigham Young University. President and Sister Meredith are the parents of six children.