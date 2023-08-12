Court documents reveal what happened during a five-hour standoff in Lemhi County - East Idaho News

SALMON — A 63-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a five-hour standoff with law enforcement where he allegedly destroyed property.

Michael Krahn has been charged with felony grand theft, felony malicious injury to property and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers arrest.

The incident happened on Thursday around 1:10 p.m. The Salmon Police Department responded to a complaint about a tenant destroying the inside of an apartment he was renting on South St. Charles Street. That tenant was identified as Krahn.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, he was “ripping the walls out of the apartment.”

The apartment manager told law enforcement Krahn had been causing all the tenants’ issues. The manager said Krahn had tried getting into a fight with another tenant the previous night and had been running the hot water constantly, so the other tenants didn’t have any hot water.

RELATED | Unruly tenant arrested after five hour standoff with law enforcement

Officers approached the front door of Krahn’s apartment and knocked. They heard a “very distinct sound of a racking of a firearm,” court documents said.

“Noise coming from the apartment indicated Krahn was destroying property and possibly barricading himself in his apartment. Additional law enforcement utilized Salmon Search and Rescue and Salmon Fire to assist in securing a perimeter,” a news release from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office said.

Neighbors nearby were evacuated, court documents said.

Law enforcement called out to Krahn, asking him to come out of the apartment. He opened the door about halfway and then advised law enforcement that they could come in. Officers could not see his left hand and asked him to step outside. Instead, Krahn went back into the apartment and shut the door.

Officers tried to negotiate with Krahn using a loudspeaker. They could hear him banging around inside the apartment and breaking wood in the interior.

At around 2:40 p.m., Krahn opened the door and stepped out onto the porch. Law enforcement told him to sit down and show his hands. He did not respond. Krahn was uneasy on his feet as if he may possibly be intoxicated and was only wearing jogging shorts, court documents said. He went back into his apartment and closed the door.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team was called and an arrest warrant was issued.

“Shortly after Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Teams arrival, they deployed an armored vehicle equipped with several tools, which assisted in taking Krahn into custody without further incident,” the news release stated.

The situation ended around 6:30 p.m.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant and located a black Glock 29, 10mm, that was loaded. An additional magazine was found; it was also loaded with ammo. There were two black holsters, a wooden hammer and a Glock gun case. Krahn had also maliciously destroyed the interior of the apartment with what appeared to be a hammer.

Law enforcement found that the Glock came back as stolen out of Kellogg.

Krahn was given a $100,000 bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 25 at 10 a.m. at the Lemhi County courthouse.

Though Krahn has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.