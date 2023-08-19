Driver arrested, charged with vehicular manslaughter for US-20 crash - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A man has been arrested by Idaho State Police for the accident on U.S. Highway 20 that left a Rexburg man dead on August 11, according to a news release.

Alonso Hernandez Garcia, 19, of Mattawa, Washington, was arrested for felony vehicular manslaughter, authorities said.

At about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, August 11, Garcia was driving east on US-20 when he lost control of his vehicle. He drove through the median and into westbound traffic, smashing head-on into a Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan, Broc Wade Stoddard, 22, died at the scene of the accident.

Stoddard’s passenger and Garcia were both transported to a local hospital via ambulance.

A warrant for Garcia’s arrest was requested and issued in Jefferson County, according to the news release.

“After being released from medical treatment, the warrant was served and he was booked into the Jefferson County Jail,” officials stated.

If found guilty of felony vehicular manslaughter, Garcia could be required to pay up to $15,000 and/or serve up to 15 years in prison.