Man killed in Friday's crash on US 20 identified - East Idaho News

RIGBY — The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man who died in a head-on collision Friday afternoon.

Broc Wade Stoddard, 22, of Rexburg, died on the scene after another car hit his vehicle head-on near mile-marker 320 on U.S. Highway 20 (near the Rigby south exit).

Courtesy Randy Waters

The accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. Stoddard was driving west on US-20 with a 24-year-old Rigby woman as a passenger, according to officials.

A 19-year-old Washington man driving the opposite direction lost control of his car, drove through the median and into oncoming traffic, hitting Stoddard’s Nissan head-on.

Police report that all occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

The coroner said the driver of the other car and Stoddard’s passenger were both transported to a local hospital.