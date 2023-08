ST. ANTHONY — Lori Vallow Daybell was sentenced to serve life in prison without parole during a hearing Monday at the Fremont County Courthouse.

Here is a collection of photos taken by EastIdahoNews.com photographer Tony Blakeslee.

RELATED | Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and Tammy Daybell

Lori Vallow Daybell enters a courtroom in the Fremont County Courthouse. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell enters a courtroom in the Fremont County Courthouse. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell enters a courtroom in the Fremont County Courthouse. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

A bailiff stands in the courtroom. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Larry Woodcock chats with people before the hearing. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Vicki Hoban enters the courtroom. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell listens during the hearing. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Shackles were placed around Lori Vallow Daybell’s ankles. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Defense attorney Jim Archibald | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

District Judge Steven Boyce. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell smiles during the hearing. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell smiles during the hearing. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Smith | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Defense attorney John Thomas. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Prosecuting attorney Rob Wood. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Prosecuting attorneys Rob Wood and Rachel Smith. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Tammie Whyte, 7th District Trial Court Administrator | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Kay Woodcock. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

District Judge Steven Boyce presided. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell speaks during her sentencing hearing. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell speaks during her sentencing hearing. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell speaks during her sentencing hearing. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell speaks during her sentencing hearing. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell speaks during her sentencing hearing. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell speaks during her sentencing hearing. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Defense attorney John Thomas. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell closes her eyes as the judge announces his sentence. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Kay and Larry Woodcock listen as the judge announces his sentence. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Kay and Larry Woodcock listen as the judge announces his sentence. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Larry Woodcock. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Larry and Kay Woodcock. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell leaves the courtroom. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Lori Vallow Daybell leaves the courtroom. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Larry and Kay Woodcock embrace. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Prosecutors Spencer Rammell and Rachel Smith fistbump after the hearing. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Fremont County Courthouse. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

An officer stands outside the Fremont County Courthouse. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton interviews someone outside the Fremont County Courthouse. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton interviews someone outside the Fremont County Courthouse. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Judge Steven Boyce enters the Fremont County Courthouse. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Rexburg Police Detective David Stubbs enters the Fremont County Courthouse. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Rexburg Police Detective Chuck Kunsaitis enters the Fremont County Courthouse. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Bart Quayle outside the Fremont County Courthouse. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

A group outside the Fremont County Courthouse. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Larry and Kay Woodcock walk out of the Fremont County Courthouse. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Larry Woodcock claps on the steps of the Fremont County Courthouse. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Larry Woodcock. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Larry and Kay Woodcock address the media outside the Fremont County Courthouse. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Media gathered outside the Fremont County Courthouse. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Media outlets from across the country covered the hearing. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Media outlets from across the country attended the hearing. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

EastIdahoNews.com photojournalist Jordan Wood. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Vicki Hoban, Tammy Daybell’s aunt, speaks to the media. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy Daybell’s sister, speaks to the media. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com

RELATED | What is life like for Lori Vallow Daybell now that she’s in the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center?