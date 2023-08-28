 Here are your pictures from Sunday's breathtaking sunset clouds - East Idaho News
Here are your pictures from Sunday’s breathtaking sunset clouds

Kaitlyn Hart

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Giovi3edit
Courtesy Giovi Castillo

IDAHO FALLS – The beautiful orange and pink clouds put on quite the Oppenheimer-esque show for eastern Idaho residents on Sunday evening.

We asked you to share some photos you took, and you answered! So here are some of our favorite photos of the sunset-colored skies from all of you.

Giovi1edit
Clouds near Idaho Falls on Sunday Night. | Giovi Castillo

JeffreyStaffordedit
Jeffrey Stafford

Giovi3edit
Giovi Castillo

MiriahShumway Woodvilleedit
Clouds near Woodville on Sunday Night. | Miriah Shumway

ShannonJohnsonedit
Shannon Johnson

ScottTomlinsonedit
Scott Tomlinson

ScottTomlinson2edit
Scott Tomlinson

ReneAlldridgeedit
Rene Alldridge

KylieFosteredit
Kylie Foster

KelcieMcClellanBoneEdit
Clouds near Bone, Idaho on Sunday night. | Kelcie McClellan

DestiniReidedit
Destini Reid

ConnieLopez Pocatelloedit
Clouds near Pocatello on Sunday night. | Connie Lopez

AsherBrianAllenedit
Asher Brian Allen

ArderyAndrewsedit
Ardery Andrews

AmrissaHaroldsenedit
Amrissa Haroldsen

