Here are your pictures from Sunday's breathtaking sunset clouds - East Idaho News

Here are your pictures from Sunday’s breathtaking sunset cloudsPublished at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS – The beautiful orange and pink clouds put on quite the Oppenheimer-esque show for eastern Idaho residents on Sunday evening.
We asked you to share some photos you took, and you answered! So here are some of our favorite photos of the sunset-colored skies from all of you.
