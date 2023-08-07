Hokkaido Ramen & Sushi Bar to open new restaurant in Ammon - East Idaho News

AMMON — Hokkaido Ramen & Sushi Bar, a renowned authentic Japanese restaurant, is opening a new location in Ammon.

The restaurant will be situated in Sandcreek Commons, adjacent to Costa Vita and Roolee, and is scheduled to open its doors in early September, according to a news release from Sandcreek Commons.

Diners at Hokkaido Ramen & Sushi Bar can expect an extensive menu that showcases a diverse array of authentic Japanese ramen dishes, tantalizing appetizers, fresh sushi, rice delicacies and refreshing bubble tea. The restaurant offers full-service dining or a carry-out option for those on the go.

Hokkaido Ramen & Sushi Bar opened two years ago in Idaho Falls and has other locations across the country.

At the heart of Hokkaido’s popularity are its specialty menu selections, which have garnered a devoted following among patrons. Notable appetizers include the mouthwatering Gyoza and the irresistible Bang Bang Shrimp. For ramen enthusiasts, Tantanmen and Spicy Beef Ramen take center stage, delighting palates with their rich and flavorful broth. A perfect accompaniment to any authentic Japanese ramen dish is the signature “ramen eggs,” thinly sliced and bursting with flavor, alongside the savory grilled pork “chashu,” prepared from the same cut as American bacon, but with a unique Japanese twist.

Hokkaido Ramen & Sushi Bar draws its inspiration from Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan’s main islands, renowned for its volcanoes, natural hot springs, world-class skiing, and, most notably, its historical distinction as the birthplace of ramen.

More information about Hokkaido Ramen is available at www.hokkaidoramen.life.