John Adams Parkway will be closed starting Monday - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls:

JM Concrete will temporarily close John Adams Parkway from Linden Drive east to Lincoln Drive, beginning on Monday.

If there are no issues, the roadway will be paved and reopen on Friday, August 11.

Next week’s work is an extension of the water main improvements that began in July. During the road closure, traffic will be detoured to 1st Street and 9th Street.

While there will be no side street access to that section of John Adams Parkway, the sidewalk access for pedestrians will remain open, as well as access to properties.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about the John Adams Parkway project, contact JM Concrete at (208) 497-0368.