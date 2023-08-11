LIVE: Officials give update about fatal dog shooting on Idaho highway - East Idaho News

HEYBURN — The Heyburn Police Department is holding a news conference Friday afternoon following the completion of an investigation into a fatal dog shooting involving a police officer on an Idaho highway.

The situation happened May 27 on Interstate 84. Heyburn officers were called to a report of two uncontrolled dogs loose on the freeway causing traffic safety concerns. An officer ended up shooting both dogs as bystanders filmed the incident. The department received complaints from all over the world following the shooting.

An investigation was conducted by the Jerome Police Department and the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney reviewed the findings.

EastIdahoNews.com will stream the news conference when it is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.