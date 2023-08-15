Local man pleads not guilty after indictment for allegedly trying to distribute over 70,000 fentanyl pills - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly trying to distribute over 70,000 fentanyl pills.

Jason Scott Hurley, 44, pleaded not guilty on Aug. 2 to three counts of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of Idaho on Tuesday.

The indictment alleges that on three separate occasions in June 2023, Hurley knowingly and intentionally possessed 400 grams or more of a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

According to court records, investigators seized over 70,000 pills from Hurley and storage units he controlled.

Drugs found during a search of Hurley’s home, car and storage unit. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department

Items found during a search of Hurley’s home, car and storage unit. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department

A jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Pocatello courthouse.

If convicted, Hurley could face up to life in prison.

This case is being investigated by the Idaho Falls Police Department, with assistance from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the Idaho State Police (District 5), the Chubbuck Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations in Idaho Falls.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Paskett is prosecuting the case.

Though Hurley has been indicted on these charges, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.