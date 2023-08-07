Madison and Fremont counties under Flood Advisory - East Idaho News

REXBURG — As of 7 p.m. on Sunday, Fremont and Madison counties are under a Flood Advisory, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello. The advisory is in place until 10 p.m.

Sugar City, Teton, Parker, St. Anthony, Chester and Newdale could all see flooding, according to the advisory.

“Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected,” the NWS stated in the advisory. This could cause minor flooding in low-lying areas and anywhere there’s poor drainage.

The NWS issued the advisory after receiving reports of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the two counties. It is estimated that between one and two inches of rain have already fallen. Another one-half to one-and-a-half inches are expected.

Residents are reminded to not drive through flooded areas, including roads.