Man charged after sending himself money from strangers phone - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was arrested after reportedly stealing items from a woman’s car and sending himself money using her phone.

Christopher Allen Rhondeau, 34, was charged with felony computer crime and misdemeanor petit theft.

On Nov. 16, Idaho Falls Police responded to the Winco parking lot after a report of a theft.

A woman said she had met a friend there the day before to sell him some Bluetooth speakers and some LED tape lights. The items were in her car, and she stepped away for a few minutes to take her dog for a bathroom break.

When she returned, the man, identified as Rhondeau, suddenly said he had to leave in a hurry and “would have to think about whether he wanted to buy the items or not.”

At first, the woman says she didn’t notice any items were missing until someone else expressed interest in the Bluetooth speakers. She then realized that two speakers and two tape lights were missing.

She also found that $235 had been sent to Rhondeau from her phone using Cash App, which she says is a transaction she didn’t make.

The woman said she requested a refund using the app, but Rhondeau instead unfriended her. She said she also spoke to him on Snapchat and asked for the money back and told Rhondeau that she would call the police if he did not return it. Again, Rhondeau unfriended her.

The woman gave the officer a phone number for Rhondeau, so the officer left a voicemail but didn’t hear back.

A warrant was issued by IFPD on Nov. 16. Rhondeau was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail in January for a separate case, and the warrant for this case was not delivered to him in jail until July 31.

His bond for this case was set to $25,000.

Rhondeau is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 11. If convicted, he could face up to 6 years in prison.

Though Rhondeau has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.