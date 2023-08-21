Man charged with second rape in four months - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 19-year-old man has been accused of rape four months after being accused of the sexual assault of a vulnerable adult.

Tayden Matthew Towers was charged with felony rape on Aug. 11.

Towers was also charged with felony sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult in an April case, where he allegedly raped a vulnerable adult at an assisted living residence in March 2022.

RELATED | Advocacy worker arrested for allegedly raping a vulnerable adult

According to court documents, an Idaho Falls Police detective was assigned in May to follow up on a case in which a victim reported to an officer that Towers had raped her.

The victim told an officer that between August and November of 2021, she had gone to stay with Towers at a home in Idaho Falls because “she was very sick with COVID and her household was chaotic.”

The victim says she was asleep one night when she woke up to Towers touching her and making advances toward her. She reportedly told Towers that she did not want to engage in sexual contact and that she was sleeping.

Towers allegedly kept trying to pressure the victim and began trying to take her clothes off.

The victim told the officer that Towers “didn’t stop even when she was crying and shaking.” Towers then reportedly held her down and assaulted her while saying, “Are you going to stop crying? Are you gonna shut up? Are you gonna listen to me?”

The next day, the victim exchanged text messages with Towers addressing the events from the night before, according to court documents.

The victim told Towers he “really scared” her, and Towers replied, “Oh yea I’m sorry. That was unacceptable and it won’t happen again.”

The victim replied that she did not consent, was saying no, and felt numb. Towers responded, “Your (sic) right I’m sorry it won’t happen again.”

The victim later confided in a friend about what occurred. Officers spoke to the friend, who also corroborated the story.

A warrant was issued and Towers was arrested on Aug. 11. Bond was later set at $50,000 and a no-contact order was issued for the victim.

On Friday, a motion was filed for Towers to be sent to pre-trial supervision after he posts bond.

Towers is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 1. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Though Towers has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.