Multiple roads closed following mudslide near Salmon - East Idaho News

SALMON – Crews are working to reopen several roads in the Salmon River corridor following a mudslide Saturday afternoon.

Amy Baumer with the Salmon-Challis National Forest tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened sometime late afternoon near North Fork about 25 miles north of Salmon.

A passing thunderstorm caused two mudslides between Pine and Panther Creek on Salmon River Road, as well as some slides on Panther Creek Road between Beaver Creek and the Salmon River.

Crews are working on opposite sides to clear the roads and “meet in the middle.”

“We have folks that are coming off the middle fork of the Salmon River … to get at least one lane of traffic open,” Baumer says.

It’s not clear how many people live in the area, but Baumer says many of them are hiking around the mudslides to get out of their homes. The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office is shuttling people out on the other side of the road closures.

There were some initial reports of rafters on the Salmon River being trapped between the slides, and one of them getting hypothermia in the process. Baumer was unable to confirm this and is not aware of any injuries or serious medical conditions related to the mudslides.

Baumer isn’t sure when the roads will be back open, but she says crews are working as fast as they can to get people out safely.

The forecast is calling for additional thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, officials say.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if any new information is provided.