Rigby teen opens tropical drink shop at Jefferson County Lake - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A disappointing purchase turned into a thriving business venture for a Rigby teen.

Earlier this summer, 16-year-old Logan Stegelmeier opened Vibe’n Tropical Drinks, a business on the shores of Jefferson County Lake that provides cold, slushy-like beverages for customers. It operates out of an old boat he bought from a stranger for $50.

“I was just going to throw it in the river at my buddy’s house and see how far it would make it. It sunk,” Logan tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Unlike many kids his age, he immediately started thinking how he could make something useful out of it. That’s when he came up with the idea for the drink stand.

Owning a business before the age of 17 has been on Logan’s bucket list for many years, and providing something like this seemed like a good fit.

“I always knew the lake was a money hole. There’s lots of people here in the summer,” says Logan. “I used to come here a lot and I’d always spend a lot of money. I thought about what they don’t have here, and I was like, ‘What would I like on a hot day at a place like this?'”

He started mixing ice with different flavors in a blender, and came up with a 7-item menu that includes coconut, strawberry and strawberry colada.

His parents used to own 511 Main, a pizza and sandwich restaurant in Ashton. Being involved in the family business is another thing that inspired Logan to start his own company. Several of his friends own businesses as well.

“I feel like a lot of kids my age go and get a job at Wendy’s,” says Logan. “That’s not how my friend group is. It’s pretty sweet.”

Over the course of the summer, Logan’s earned about $700. He’s enjoyed being able to tell others about the business, especially all the “cute girls.”

Vibe’n Tropical Drinks is open 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Though his last day of the season is Aug. 12, Logan says he’s planning to return next year and make it bigger and better. And Logan still has more ideas for potential business startups in the future.

He’ll start his junior year of high school this fall, but he shares with us what he’d like to do after graduation.

“I’ve been thinking about going into real estate. I read this book and it said that 95% of millionaires are in real estate. I always wanted to be an entrepreneur and I definitely think that’s what I’m going to do,” Logan says.