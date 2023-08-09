Soldiers return home to Idaho after being away for a year-long deployment - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Soldiers with Idaho Army National Guard were welcomed back home by their families and friends Tuesday afternoon at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport.

Families held signs that said, “Welcome home,” “Thank you for your service,” and “Best day ever.” There were smiles and hugs as families greeted their loved ones.

Soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team flew into the airport after a year-long deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

“Over 250 other Soldiers will return to their communities elsewhere across the state throughout the day, and an additional 300 soldiers will also return to Idaho later in the week,” a news release said.

The soldiers deployed in August of last year to support the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team’s Task Force Rattler. Idaho soldiers made up nearly 65 percent of the task force. The task force additionally included soldiers from the Montana, Ohio, Oregon and South Carolina Army National Guards, the release said.

“Task Force Rattler soldiers served their state and nation with distinction during this deployment,” said Brig. Gen. Farin Schwartz, commander, Idaho Army National Guard in the release.

Operation Spartan Shield is a joint mission under the United States Central Command and is part of Operation Enduring Freedom. A separate 116th CBCT task force deployed to support the same mission from 2021 to 2022.

The task force provided three mission response forces to the CENTCOM commander and conducted missions and training exercises in Iraq, Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Syria and Qatar, the release said.

“We welcome them home and thank them for their service and recognize their families and employers for their support. Over the past two years, Idaho Army National Guard soldiers have deterred enemy aggression in a hostile environment, demonstrating our nation’s commitment to our global partners and allies,” Schwartz added.