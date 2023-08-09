This 17-year-old was reported missing 10 weeks ago. There's still no clue where he could be. - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — It’s been over 10 weeks since a 17-year-old was reported as a runaway in Idaho Falls and his whereabouts still remain unknown.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for Gerson Aleazar Lopez Montejo.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell told EastIdahoNews.com on Wednesday that there is no indication he’s in the area.

Gerson is originally from Honduras and had been staying with family for a few months, according to a news release.

RELATED | Deputies ask for help finding missing teenager last seen getting into a car in Idaho Falls

The family reported to deputies that Gerson might have been seen on Tuesday, May 30, carrying a suitcase and getting into a silver car near the area of South Bellin Road and Pancheri Drive. He did not have any known friends in the area and did not have a cell phone when he left.

He is described as approximately 5’5″ tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gerson is asked to contact Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies through dispatch at (208) 529-1200.