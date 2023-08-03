This weekend's Ammon Days promises to be the 'time of your life' - East Idaho News

AMMON — Ammon city officials are inviting you to have “the time of your life” at the annual Ammon Days, happening Friday evening through Sunday morning at McCowin Park in Ammon.

“Ammon Days is a community celebration that has something for everyone of all ages,” Recreation Director Randal Miller told EastIdahoNews.com.

Held the first weekend every August, the goal of the event is to bring the community together and “celebrate living in Ammon,” he said.

The fun will kick off on Friday at 9 p.m. with Glow Night. Ten hot air balloons will be lit up, but stay on the ground. Spectators will have the chance to get up close to the balloons and visit with the pilots.

On Saturday, the fun gets into full swing. A hot air balloon launch will start the day at 7 a.m. More activities will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m at McCowin Park.

“There will be over 100 vendors, food, prizes, children’s activities, live entertainment, a car show and much more,” Ammon city officials said in a news release.

Also on the schedule are family-friendly activities like the National Guard’s obstacle course and several giant slip n’ slides. There will be a watermelon eating contest every 30 minutes, with prizes worth $50 and a chance to win a gift basket valued at $500.

There will be a ping-pong ball drop, as well.

“Several vendors have decorated ping pong balls,” Miller explained. “When you grab a decorated ball, it can be redeemed at that particular vendor’s booth.”

Balloons during 2022’s Glow Night. | Courtesy of the city of Ammon

You can also try your luck at the dunk tank. For $5, you’ll get three chances to dunk a local coach, teacher or business person. Check out a schedule here. Or, try your skill at Cabela’s inflatable archery range.

Predawn Flight, an Idaho Falls-based rock band, will provide live music on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday morning, another hot air balloon launch will finish off the festivities. The launch will take place at 7 a.m. at McCowin Park.

The full schedule of events can be found here.

Organizers warn that parking at McCowin will be “extremely limited” on Saturday. Southwick will be closed from Friday at noon through the end of the festival, making parking spaces rare. However, there will be a complimentary shuttle service running from Hillcrest High School to McCowin Park (and back) throughout the day; those wishing to attend are encouraged to take advantage of the shuttle.

“You’ll save yourself a lot of headache (by taking the shuttle)” Merrill said. “You’re better off just parking at the high school and catching the bus.”

Shuttle drop offs and pickups will take place every 10 minutes.

Ammon Days will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and McCowin Park, 3074 Targhee Street in Idaho Falls. Everyone is welcome to attend and entry is free. For more information, visit the event’s website.