You have to see this! Mom summoned for jury duty takes her triplets and 5 year old with her - East Idaho News

WHEN DUTY CALLS — When it comes to being a mom, sometimes you got to do what you got to do — even if that means taking the kids to jury duty.

Torrey Scow, a Utah mother of 18-month-old triplets and a five-year-old daughter, was summoned for jury duty. The only problem? She couldn’t find a babysitter. Her husband was working and their only babysitter was out of town.

Scow decided to do what many moms might cringe at the thought of doing. She packed all four kids into a wagon and hauled them into the courthouse to report for jury duty.

She recored her experience that took place in June, and the video recently went viral and was shared by Inside Edition on Aug. 11, 2023.

“Is this where jury duty selection is?” Scow is heard asking someone in the courthouse.

“Sure is,” the person responds.

A note on the door reads, “Children under 16 years old are not allowed in courtroom.”

Scow asks, “Should I just bring them all in?”

The man responds, “Just bring them all in.”

“I honestly thought I would first walk in and they would see my hands are full and send me out the door,” she told Inside Edition.

But that was not the case. Scow remained in the jury pool with her kids by her side.

“That’s when they got crazy,” Scow explained. “They have this scream they do at the top of their lungs. If one starts screaming, they all start screaming.”

Scow fed them snacks, tried to entertain them with a soda vending machine and of course, had to make a stop at the bathroom.

After two-and-a-half hours, Scow wasn’t picked and was able to go home.

“I have had many moments with triplets and that by far hits the top for stress,” Scow mentioned. “I was almost in tears by the end, and I’m not one to cry but I was like when are they going to let me go?”