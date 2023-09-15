AlphaGraphics Idaho Falls ranked #2 on WhatTheyThink's Top 100 list - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — AlphaGraphics Idaho Falls has secured the number two spot on WhatTheyThink’s Top 100 Small Commercial Printer List for 2023.

WhatTheyThink’s Top 100 Small Commercial Printer List is a highly regarded recognition that formally designates AlphaGraphics Idaho Falls as one of the top 100 small commercial printing operations in North America.

“This honor is a testament to the hard work and commitment that AlphaGraphics Idaho Falls has invested in its business, earning the company a place among the industry’s elite,” a news release from AlphaGraphics said. “This significant achievement underscores AlphaGraphics Idaho Falls’ dedication to excellence in the printing industry.”

In 2022, the leading printing operations in North America collectively generated half a billion dollars in revenue – a 5.8% increase compared to the previous year. AlphaGraphics Idaho Falls reported achieving a 10%+ increase in revenues in 2022 compared to 2021.

