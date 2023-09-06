Big E's Hawaiian Shaved Ice returns to the Eastern Idaho State Fair with an award-winning, Barbie-themed treat - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — EastIdahoNews.com continues its Feeding Frenzy at the Eastern Idaho State Fair with a look at Big E’s Hawaiian Shaved Ice.

The ice beverage/dessert vendor returns for its second year with an award-winning menu item. Hula Barbie, which includes coconut, bubblegum and blue vanilla flavored ice, took third place in the best new sweet category.

“It’s been our most popular this year,” owner Joanie Archibald tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Little girls like it. The Barbie movie (recently came out) and that’s what inspired it.”

Another popular item is Luau Love with blue raspberry flavored ice topped off with wedding cake batter and sprinkles.

The syrup for each item comes from Hawaii.

Watch the video above to see us try these items.

After a slow start due to the rain on Monday, Archibald and her team are looking forward to serving larger crowds.

Big E’s is near the rides west of the main entrance. You can visit the vendor at the fair through Saturday. It’s open daily 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Previous Feeding Frenzy videos are available here.