Bingham County prosecutor resigning later this month - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Prosecutor is resigning, effective Sept. 22.

Paul Rogers, who has served in this capacity since 2019, tells EastIdahoNews.com he’s taken a new position as an attorney with the Department of Energy.

“It’s been a great and rewarding career in Bingham County to be among friends and family, and to help out when I could,” Rogers says.

Working for the DOE is something Rogers has wanted to do since he was a kid.

RELATED | Local prosecutor named as magistrate judge

Rogers was originally appointed as Cleve Colson’s replacement, who became a magistrate judge. Voters re-elected Rogers when he ran for the position in 2021.

Rogers grew up in Bingham County with Colson. The two graduated from high school together before going on to law school. His first job after law school was working as a clerk to Judge David Nye.

He worked as a prosecutor in Bonneville County under Judge Bruce Pickett from 2011-2013 before becoming Bingham County’s Chief Deputy prosecutor.

Rogers has worked on a variety of cases since taking office. Among them are murder and sexual assault cases. While he’s happy that many of them have been resolved, they’ve also come with a great deal of sadness. For that reason, it’s difficult for him to say which of his cases have been the most satisfying.

“I’ve worked with sexual assault cases for many years and those were extremely touching and devastating at the same time. Prosecuting, to me, is so important,” says Rogers.

Though he didn’t mention specific cases, he says it’s been an honor to work as a “protector” of his hometown.

Bingham County Commissioner Mark Bair speaks highly of Rogers, saying he’s done an “excellent” job in his role as prosecutor and as civil counsel for the commission. He wishes Rogers the best in his future endeavors.

“We’ve got to work really close with Paul. Paul is a great attorney. I don’t blame him one bit for trying to better himself. We’ll find a (replacement) prosecutor, but if Paul takes a job that’s bettering his career, more power to him,” Bair says.

Rogers is pushing for Ryan Jolley, his chief deputy prosecutor, to be appointed in his stead. The Bingham County Republican Central Committee is now accepting applications. The committee will be interviewing applicants during a public meeting on Sept. 21.

The Republican Central Committee will make a recommendation for a replacement to the county commissioners, who will make the final decision. Whoever is appointed will fill out the remainder of Rogers’ term, which expires at the end of 2024. The position will be up for election in November 2024.

Those interested in applying can send a letter of intent and resume to committee chairman Matt Thompson via wadesaddle1@gmail.com.