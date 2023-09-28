Chester man accused of meth trafficking after police find drugs hidden in Del Taco bag - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A Chester man was arrested on meth-trafficking charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Jason Reid Lundholm, 35, was charged with felony drug trafficking of methamphetamine or amphetamine and misdemeanor use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

A detective with the Idaho Falls Police Department reportedly saw a car leaving a “known drug house” on Tuesday around 9:42 a.m. After noticing the car had failed to signal correctly upon pulling away from the curb, the detective notified an officer.

The officer observed the silver Toyota Camry driving south from Science Center Drive on Jefferson Avenue.

According to the officer, the car also had a broken taillight.

After initiating a traffic stop, the officer spoke to the driver and identified one of the two passengers as Lundholm. The officer could reportedly smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car and asked the passengers to exit and sit on the curb.

The officer reportedly found a Del Taco food bag inside the car behind Lundholm’s seat.

Inside was a “large plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance” and a “small green tube with burnt residue inside,” according to court documents.

Lundholm was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail with a bond of $20,000.

He is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 11. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Although Lundholm has been charged with these crimes, that doesn’t necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty.