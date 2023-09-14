Coroner identifies man killed in Fremont County crash - East Idaho News

FREMONT COUNTY — A local coroner has identified a man who died earlier this week from a crash in the city of Teton.

Fremont County Coroner Brenda Dye said the man was Val Rae Casper, 75, of Driggs.

RELATED | Man killed, one taken to hospital following Fremont County crash

The crash happened Tuesday around 12 p.m. on Highway 33 at mile marker 103.

A 2010 Chevrolet Impala driven by Casper was traveling westbound. A 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by a 78-year-old man from Teton, was driving eastbound.

Casper crossed over the center line and hit the pickup truck head-on, according to a news release from Idaho State Police. Casper was not wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. It is unknown at this time what his condition is or if he was released from the hospital.

The road was blocked for about two hours. The crash remains under investigation.