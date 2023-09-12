Man killed, one taken to hospital following Fremont County crash - East Idaho News

UPDATE

TETON – One person is dead after a head-on collision in the city of Teton on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from Idaho State Police, the crash happened around 12:10 p.m. on State Highway 33 at mile marker 103 in Fremont County.

A 2010 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 75-year-old man from Driggs was traveling westbound and A 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by a 78-year-old man from Teton, was traveling eastbound.

The Impala reportedly crossed the center line and struck the pickup head-on.

The driver of the Impala was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. ISP says the driver of the pickup truck was wearing a seatbelt and was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The highway was blocked for about two hours while emergency responders assisted those involved and cleared the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont Fire and the Idaho Transportation Department.

ORIGINAL STORY

A large number of law enforcement and emergency responders are on the scene of a severe crash at milepost 103 on U.S. Highway 33 in Teton.

The crash happened around noon Tuesday.

It’s not yet clear what happened or how many vehicles are involved — but it appears to involve a head-on collision.

The crash was severe enough that an air ambulance responded to the scene.

EastIdahoNews.com is expecting more details to be released soon and will update this article.