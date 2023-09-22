Coroner identifies man killed in Highway 26 crash - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local coroner has identified a young man who died in a Bonneville County crash this week. It happened near the Palisades Dam.

According to Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor, the man was Dakota Bateman, 25, of Turnerville, Wyoming. He died due to traumatic injuries from the accidental crash.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Thursday after 12 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26 near Palisades Road.

RELATED | Young man killed in crash on Highway 26; police looking for witnesses

RELATED | Traffic backed up as emergency crews on scene of fatal crash on Highway 26

Bateman was traveling west on Highway 26 in a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox. The Equinox crossed into the eastbound lanes, colliding with a 2005 Kenworth boom truck driven by a 28-year-old man from Rexburg, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

Bateman died from his injuries at the crash. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

ISP told EastIdahoNews.com that the Rexburg man was not transported to the hospital.

The road was blocked for about five hours in both directions.

Idaho State Police is investigating and is looking for witnesses in this incident. If you have any information, call (208) 528-3400.