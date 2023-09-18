 Coroner releases identity of motorcyclist who died in weekend crash - East Idaho News

Coroner releases identity of motorcyclist who died in weekend crash

Andrea Olson

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A local man who died from a crash over the weekend has been identified.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor said the man was Roy Lopez, 61, of St. Anthony. Lopez was transported to a local Idaho Falls hospital after the crash, where he died from a traumatic injury.

The crash happened on Sunday just before 8 p.m. on State Highway 33 at mile marker 100 in Madison County.

A 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Lopez, was traveling eastbound on Highway 33.

A vehicle, driven by a juvenile, was traveling westbound on Highway 33 and turned southbound in front of the motorcycle, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

Lopez hit the passenger side of the juvenile’s vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet.

The juvenile driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not transported.

The road was blocked for about three hours, according to Idaho State Police. The crash remains under investigation.

