Motorcyclist dies after crash involving teenager in Madison County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on Sunday at 7:55 p.m. on State Highway 33 at mile marker 100 in Madison County.

A 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 61-year-old male from St. Anthony, was traveling eastbound on SH-33.

A vehicle, driven by a juvenile, was traveling westbound on SH-33 and turned southbound in front of the motorcycle.

The Harley-Davidson struck the passenger side of the juvenile’s vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

The juvenile driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not transported.

The roadway was blocked for approximately three hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.