Dante is our pet of the week! - East Idaho News

Dante is a handsome devil looking for a paw-some family to love him!

He is a super-sweet husky mix who is also super clean. No house-training accidents with this guy!

Dante loves women and teens, and would probably do best in a home as the only pet.

Staff think Dante would be great as an emotional support animal, too!

Dante and lots of other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.