Dog incident leads to disturbance on South Boulevard - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A large number of police responded to a disturbance in a neighborhood on South Boulevard in Idaho Falls on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:25.

Idaho Falls Police Department Lt. Bob Lasher said there was a family that was walking a little dog when a pit bull left a yard and bit the little dog.

“The family that had the dog that was bit went and banged on the door (of a house), and a visitor to that house answered the door and pulled a gun on them,” Lasher said.

The incident ultimately led to a standoff with police.

Pictures sent to EastIdahoNews.com from viewers showed police with guns surrounding a home. Several roads in the area of 17th Street to 19th Street had been blocked off.

Lasher said the suspect was taken into custody without incident. The name of the suspect has not been released yet.