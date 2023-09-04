Eastern Idaho State Fair Indian Relay Races canceled Monday - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — The Indian Relay Races at the Eastern Idaho State Fair have canceled Monday.

The Fort Hall Indian Relay Committee and Relay Team Owners met and determined the best decision was to cancel the races due to severe rain, which has caused muddy conditions in the arena.

Relay races will return on Thursday for the traditional Relay Racing with free admission. Races will begin at noon with an 11 a.m. Indian Relay Cultural Event.

Pari-Mutuel Horse Racing and Indian relays will again resume a full day of racing on Friday and Saturday.

The fair remains open with vendors operating throughout the fairgrounds.