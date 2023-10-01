Fire destroys combine near Soda Springs - East Idaho News

SODA SPRINGS — A harvesting combine was a complete loss after catching fire in a field east of Bancroft Friday afternoon, according to the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatch received a call about the fire just before 4 p.m., a news release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Fire Departments from Caribou County and Bancroft responded, as well as the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office,” officials said in the news release.

The fire didn’t spread beyond the combine. | Courtesy Caribou County Sheriff’s Office

The fire was contained to the combine. Nearby tractor and cultivator operators were able to make “a quick fire break” around the machine.

No one was injured in the blaze, authorities said. However, the combine was a complete loss.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The incident is under investigation by the Caribou County Fire Dept.