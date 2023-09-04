Flooding, mudslide close US 6 in Utah - East Idaho News

HELPER, Utah (KSL.com) — U.S. 6 in Price Canyon is closed in both directions due to flooding, the Utah Department of Transportation said Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of western, central and northern Utah.

U.S. 6 has been closed between Helper and Solider Summit, UDOT said in a tweet. The eastbound road is closed at the U.S. 89 junction. The westbound road is closed at the U.S. 191 junction. The department also cited debris and mudslides for the closure.

Drivers are recommended to find an alternate route. U.S. 191 is an alternative route for drivers traveling from Helper. Travelers coming from Utah County can use U.S. 89 at Thistle for an alternate route.

On Sunday night, the Utah Department of Transportation said its crews are working to reopen U.S. 6 “by early Monday afternoon.” UDOT added that during this roadwork, cars driving on gravel areas should travel at a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Drivers are also instructed to plan for longer travel times.

Previously, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the road may not reopen for two days.

Emma Park is not recommended due to a flooding hazard and road conditions. Southbound Emma Park Road is also closed four miles south of Duchesne, UDOT said.

One traveler posted on Facebook a video that appears to show a considerable amount of water flowing over the road in a part of Price Canyon.

Daneil Robison, a representative for the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, said there is a box culvert being built in Crandall Canyon.

The sheriff’s office also cited a burn scar that was left by the Bear Fire in 2021.

Driver Nathan Strain got caught in the backup caused by the flooding.

“I could hear big huge rocks tumbling in the bottom of the flowing water. It sounded like thunder but from the ground,” he said. “It was tons of water flowing over that road. By the time I got there, it had gouged out the road pretty deep, so it was flowing kind of at road level.”

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 11 of Utah’s counties into Sunday evening: Juab, Millard, Utah, Tooele, Salt Lake, Davis, Morgan, Weber, Rich, Cache and Box Elder counties. The watch also included parts of southeastern Idaho.

At the Utah-Nevada border in Tooele County, eastbound Interstate 80 is closed to all high-profile vehicles due to high winds. The restriction is expected to stay in place until 11:30 p.m. Sunday.