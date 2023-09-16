Food truck serves delicious breakfast foods with fun names - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A blue food truck is serving up delicious eats in the Idaho Falls, Ammon and Shelley areas.

The mobile food vendor is called #208 Eggs & Eats and is owned by Kimberly Davidson. She has amazing breakfast foods and sandwiches, and once you get hooked on one food item, you’ll want to experience the whole menu.

One of the popular items on the menu is the “Spudritto.” She has fun, authentic names for her food.

The Spudritto with salsa. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“It is fresh Idaho spuds with sausage, cheese, and we have homemade salsa if you like salsa to put on top. Everything is made fresh,” Davidson said.

Huckleberry fans will want to try this next food item. “Doc’s I’ll Be Your Huckle ‘Brie'” is a unique and rich sandwich that you can’t go wrong with.

“It is huckleberry preserves, brie, bacon, grilled on sourdough,” Davidson said.

Doc’s I’ll Be Your Huckle “Brie” | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

#208 Eggs & Eats offers family packs that you can find on Facebook. There is a grilled buffalo chicken salad with homemade ranch dressing and an Italian salad.

Another popular item on the menu is a breakfast sandwich that Davidson let EastIdahoNews.com try.

“We have a couple of different breakfast sandwiches, and this is our Sausquach, which is a couple of fried eggs on a sausage patty with some cheese on a brioche bun and homemade mayo. It’s one of our more popular. We have a Sausquach and a Bigfoot. Bigfoot has bacon,” she said.

On Sundays, #208 Eggs & Eats serves up a flavorful menu item.

“We serve breakfast on Sundays in Shelley because nothing is open. We haul ourselves out on Sunday morning, and we make biscuits and gravy. Our biscuits and gravy are a big hit,” she said.

If you want to learn where #208 Eggs & Eats is located and when it is open, follow the business on Facebook and Instagram. Davidson posts the schedule online.