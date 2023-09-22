Free car seat check events happening across Idaho - East Idaho News

Idaho — The Idaho Office of Highway Safety (OHS) has partnered with organizations around the state for Child Passenger Safety Week and National Seat Check Saturday on Saturday, the Idaho Department of Transportation announced in a news release.

“A car seat is the most important seat a child will ever sit in,” officials said.

In 2022, there were 1,943 crashes involving a child passenger 6 years old or younger nationally. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car crashes are the leading cause of death of children in the United States.

“We all want to protect our kids as best we can, but car seats can be complicated even for experienced parents or caregivers,” said Carma McKinnon, state child passenger safety coordinator. “Seat Check Saturday is an opportunity to get free help from an expert to ensure our little ones are as safe as possible.”

At seat check events across the state, certified safety technicians will check if a car seat is the right type for a child’s age and size, ensure it fits correctly and that it is properly installed in the vehicle.

There are many free seat check events coming up on Seat Check Saturday and beyond (all events are on Saturday unless otherwise noted):

Meridian

St. Luke’s Pediatric Edu & Injury Prevention Program, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tomlinson South Meridian YMCA

5155 S Hillsdale Ave.

Thrive Pediatrics, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

3090 Gentry Way #210

Caldwell

Caldwell PD and Saint Alphonsus, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Treasure Valley Community College

205 S. 6th Ave.

Pocatello

Pocatello PD, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Pocatello Police Station

911 N. 7th Ave.

Idaho Falls

Grease Monkey, Little Defenders and Idaho State Police,

Idaho Community Hosp., 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Grease Monkey

2100 Channing Way

Teton Valley

Broulim’s parking lot, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Oct. 7

240 S. Main St.

Driggs

Salmon

Steele Memorial, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Steel Memorial

203 Daisy St.

Northern Idaho

Lapwai Health, Safe Start, Buckle Up for Life, Smith-Barbieri, Steele-Reese Found, Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center

504 N. Main St.

Lapwai

REO Safety Event, Sept. 26 (book your class at setmore.com)

Cup of Grace

31848 N. 4th Ave.

Spirit Lake

REO Safety Event, Sept. 27 (book your class at setmore.com)

The Library

601 N. Main St.

Clarkfork

REO Safety Event, Oct. 7 (book your class at setmore.com)

South Boundary Fire District

20 Stagecoach Rd.

Naples