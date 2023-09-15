Here is who is running for city offices in Challis, Mackay and Stanley on Nov. 7 - East Idaho News

Here is who is running for city offices in Challis, Mackay and Stanley on Nov. 7Published at | Updated at
CUSTER COUNTY – Election season is coming up and Custer County will have a few city races on the ballot on Nov. 7.
Custer County includes the cities of Challis, Mackay and Stanley. Here’s who’s filed to run in each of those cities. The deadline to withdraw candidacy is Sept. 22, so this list may be subject to change.
Challis
City Council (two seats available)
- Chris Sugden
- Cade Peterson
Mackay
City Council (two seats available)
- Karen E. Hames
- Al Krause
- Pat Powers
Mayor
- Richard Mangum
- Mike A. Brogan
Stanley
City Council (two seats available)
- David Pinney
- Tim Cron
- Kim Hernandez