 Here is who is running for city offices in Challis, Mackay and Stanley on Nov. 7 - East Idaho News
East Idaho Elects

Here is who is running for city offices in Challis, Mackay and Stanley on Nov. 7

  Published at  | Updated at
Kaitlyn Hart

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Challis Hills07
The hills in Challis. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

CUSTER COUNTY – Election season is coming up and Custer County will have a few city races on the ballot on Nov. 7.

Custer County includes the cities of Challis, Mackay and Stanley. Here’s who’s filed to run in each of those cities. The deadline to withdraw candidacy is Sept. 22, so this list may be subject to change.

Challis

City Council (two seats available)

  • Chris Sugden
  • Cade Peterson

Mackay

City Council (two seats available)

  • Karen E. Hames
  • Al Krause
  • Pat Powers

Mayor

  • Richard Mangum
  • Mike A. Brogan

Stanley

City Council (two seats available)

  • David Pinney
  • Tim Cron
  • Kim Hernandez

SUBMIT A CORRECTION