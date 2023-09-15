Here is who is running for city offices in Challis, Mackay and Stanley on Nov. 7 - East Idaho News

CUSTER COUNTY – Election season is coming up and Custer County will have a few city races on the ballot on Nov. 7.

Custer County includes the cities of Challis, Mackay and Stanley. Here’s who’s filed to run in each of those cities. The deadline to withdraw candidacy is Sept. 22, so this list may be subject to change.

Challis

City Council (two seats available)

Chris Sugden

Cade Peterson

Mackay

City Council (two seats available)

Karen E. Hames

Al Krause

Pat Powers

Mayor

Richard Mangum

Mike A. Brogan

Stanley

City Council (two seats available)