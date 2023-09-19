 Here's who's running for city races in Downey, Inkom, Lava Hot Springs, McCammon and Preston - East Idaho News
Here’s who’s running for city races in Downey, Inkom, Lava Hot Springs, McCammon and Preston

Logan Ramsey

BANNOCK COUNTY — Election season is coming up and Bannock County will have a number of city races on the ballot on Nov. 7.

Bannock County includes the cities of Downey, Inkom, Lava Hot Springs and McCammon. Here’s who’s filed to run in each of those cities, as well as Preston in Franklin County.

Downey

Mayor

  • Mayor Rex Nielsen (incumbent)

City Council (2 seats)

  • Councilwoman Bonnie Hill (incumbent)
  • Dianna Burden

Inkom

Mayor

  • Max D. Shaffer (incumbent)

City Council (2 seats)

Four people are running. The two candidates with the highest votes win.

  • Joel Jolley (incumbent)
  • Joseph D. Chandler
  • Maranda R. Whiting
  • Kami J. Brown

Lava Hot Springs

Mayor

Current Mayor Jon Thomson is not seeking reelection.

  • Vicky E. Lyon
  • Afton Diane Beckstead
  • Amber Malcolm

City Council (2 seats)

Four people are running. The two candidates with the highest number of votes win.

  • Randy L. Benglan (incumbent)
  • John M. Head (incumbent)
  • Jeanie Avery
  • Tazie Hobbs

McCammon

City Council (2 seats)

  • Dale Kinlock (incumbent)
  • Steve Campbell (incumbent)

Franklin County

Preston

Mayor

  • Dan Keller (incumbent)

City Council (2 seats)

  • I. Brent Dodge (incumbent)
  • Terry D. Larson (incumbent)

