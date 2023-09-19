Here's who's running for city races in Downey, Inkom, Lava Hot Springs, McCammon and Preston - East Idaho News

Here’s who’s running for city races in Downey, Inkom, Lava Hot Springs, McCammon and PrestonPublished at
BANNOCK COUNTY — Election season is coming up and Bannock County will have a number of city races on the ballot on Nov. 7.
Bannock County includes the cities of Downey, Inkom, Lava Hot Springs and McCammon. Here’s who’s filed to run in each of those cities, as well as Preston in Franklin County.
Downey
Mayor
- Mayor Rex Nielsen (incumbent)
City Council (2 seats)
- Councilwoman Bonnie Hill (incumbent)
- Dianna Burden
Inkom
Mayor
- Max D. Shaffer (incumbent)
City Council (2 seats)
Four people are running. The two candidates with the highest votes win.
- Joel Jolley (incumbent)
- Joseph D. Chandler
- Maranda R. Whiting
- Kami J. Brown
Lava Hot Springs
Mayor
Current Mayor Jon Thomson is not seeking reelection.
- Vicky E. Lyon
- Afton Diane Beckstead
- Amber Malcolm
City Council (2 seats)
Four people are running. The two candidates with the highest number of votes win.
- Randy L. Benglan (incumbent)
- John M. Head (incumbent)
- Jeanie Avery
- Tazie Hobbs
McCammon
City Council (2 seats)
- Dale Kinlock (incumbent)
- Steve Campbell (incumbent)
Franklin County
Preston
Mayor
- Dan Keller (incumbent)
City Council (2 seats)
- I. Brent Dodge (incumbent)
- Terry D. Larson (incumbent)