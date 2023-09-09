Idaho Central Credit Union opens Rigby location - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Idaho Central Credit Union.

RIGBY — Idaho Central Credit Union is proud to announce the opening of their newest branch located at 432 Farnsworth Way in Rigby, Idaho. This branch sits low between the dual arcs of the old Yellowstone Highway and the interstate.

Idaho Central is the leading credit union in Idaho and they’re excited to bring their exceptional financial services to the heart of Rigby. With a strong commitment to personalized service, Idaho Central offers an array of convenient banking options tailored to the unique needs of their members.

This branch has a modern and inviting space that allows for several teller stations, financial service officers, and two private offices. The architectural features include a well-insulated design, energy-efficient HVAC system, and natural lighting. It has two double stacked lanes with one ATM lane for quick drive-thru transactions.

“We’re so excited to welcome our Rigby branch into the Idaho Central family,” says MaribelFlores, Branch Manager. “We look forward to serving this community with a smile and a passion for helping our members achieve financial success!”

From now until Oct. 31, members who visit the Rigby branch can be entered to win a 2023 Polaris Sportsman ATV. For more information on this branch, or for questions about Idaho Central Credit Union, call 800-456-5067.