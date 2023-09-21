Idaho Falls Civic Center renamed with plans to expand as part of $7.4 million project - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The city of Idaho Falls announced a new name and plans to expand and renovate the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday.

During a press conference, Idaho Falls City Councilwoman Lisa Burtenshaw announced the new name for the Civic Center will be the Frontier Center for the Performing Arts due to a donation of $3.5 million from Frontier Credit Union, formerly known as Eastern Idaho Credit Union.

“(Frontier) had their beginnings right here in our small town,” Burtenshaw said. “This is a big, big donation to Idaho Falls, and we are really, really grateful for them.”

The new name comes as the city has been experiencing exponential growth over the past few years. According to the city officials, there has been a $100,000+ increase in Bonneville County residents since the performing arts center’s opening in 1952.

In 2016, Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper brought together volunteers to form a Citizens Committee to determine the future of the auditorium. In 2018, the committee, working with city officials, submitted a plan to renovate and expand the auditorium.

Another rendering of the outside of the future Frontier Center. | Roxanne Mitro with AKM Architecture and Richard Dodge with Studioi LLC.

A rendering of the lobby of the future Frontier Center. | Roxanne Mitro with AKM Architecture and Richard Dodge with Studioi LLC.

The first phase focused on replacing the seats and carpets, repainting, improving the acoustics, adding a lighting dimmer system, sound shells, a hydraulic orchestra pit lift, and an electric marquee on Holmes Avenue.

These renovations were completed in 2019 and made possible by a $1,057,000 donation from William and Shirley Maeck and their foundation, and $861,135 from the city of Idaho Falls.

The second phase of the plan now aims to update the auditorium even further, allowing for an updated lobby and an expansion to triple the size of the front interior space from 2,200 square feet to 6,600 square feet.

The plan also allows for the construction of 27 ADA-compliant restroom stalls underneath the expanded lobby, with the addition of a grand staircase and elevator to access them.

“The current restroom facilities are described as ‘horrible, dreadful, awful, terrible, deplorable, creepy, etc.,'” says a flyer provided at the event. “Even worse, the only existing ADA accessible restrooms are located inside the adjacent high school which, since the doors to the school need to remain open during shows, creates serious security risks for the school district.”

The entire project will cost approximately $7.4 million, and due to the fundraising efforts of the Civic Center Performing Arts Foundation, they have already raised $1.33 million, bringing the total amount of money raised for the project to $4.83 million, nearly two-thirds of the funds necessary to complete the renovations and expansion.

All renovations and expansions will be to the auditorium, and there are no known current plans for renovations to Idaho Falls High School. The expected finish date for the project is Fall 2026.

To receive fundraising for the project, the Civic Center Performing Arts Foundation was formed as a 501 c3 charitable organization in 2017, allowing for tax-deductible donations to the Frontier Center.

“This is a dynamic, beautiful, and exciting project that is sure to be a cultural gem for our community that is going to last many, many generations,” said Executive Director of the Civic Center Performing Arts Foundation, Lara Herway. “It’s honestly going to transform this entire space and transform the community’s relationship with this building.”