Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at passerby and brake-checking them - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – A man was charged with multiple felonies after two people reported that he tried to brake-check them on the highway and pointed a gun at them.

Treavor Lewis Williams, 44, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, one felony enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon, misdemeanor DUI, misdemeanor consuming or possessing an open container of alcohol by a driver, and misdemeanor concealed carry of a weapon while under the influence.

On Sunday, a deputy with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of Northbound Highway 91 from Truchot Rd. in Bingham County for a report of an aggravated assault that happened on Highway 91.

The reporting party said a man pointed a gun at him as he tried to pass his car.

When the deputy arrived, he saw a black GMC Acadia driving Northbound on South Shilling and Highway 91. The deputy pulled the car over, identified the driver as Williams and placed him in handcuffs.

The deputy says in court documents that he could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Williams.

According to the deputy, Williams said he “never pointed a gun at anyone” and “had gotten angry at the other vehicle” before admitting to brake-checking them.

Brake-checking refers to when a a driver deliberately slams on the brake pedal when moving in front of another vehicle, causing the behind driver to either collide with them or swerve out of the way.

Williams then told the deputy that as the victim’s car started to pass him, he “was in the process of changing his glasses and had his black glasses case in his hand,” indicating that it wasn’t a gun.

The deputy asked if there were any weapons in the car, and Williams said there was a gun.

Deputies reportedly found a stainless steel pistol magazine on the driver’s floorboard of the car and a black handgun in the rear passenger seat, sitting on top of a blanket.

They also found an open Coors Light beer in the car.

The deputy met with the victims, who deputies say were “visibly shaken from the incident.”

The driver of the victim’s car says he was driving from Pocatello to Blackfoot. As they entered Fort Hall, he “noticed a black Acadia start to brake-check him and slow down considerably,” according to court documents.

The victim says he attempted to pass the car, and when he did, the driver “had a black pistol pointed at (the victims).”

The driver said he was “very scared” and that the man was “wearing a black hat and sunglasses.”

The victims were able to give an accurate description of Williams’ gun and provided deputies with pictures they had taken of Williams’ car.

One of the victims was so distressed that he reportedly “had a hard time writing his statement as he was still shaken and scared from the incident.”

The victim later emailed more information to the deputy, saying, “it was very scary for both of us to have our (lives) threatened like that for something so petty.”

The deputy returned to where Williams was being held and learned he had tested over the legal limit for alcohol consumption while driving.

Williams was then booked into the Bingham County Jail where bond was set to $100,000.

He later posted bail and was released on Monday, with the conditions that he has no contact with the victims, reports to pre-trial release, and agrees to drug and alcohol testing.

Williams is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 28. If convicted, he could face up to 26 and a half years in prison.

Though Williams has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.