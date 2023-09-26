Man on felony probation arrested after allegedly being caught with meth - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A 47-year-old man was arrested Monday after violating his probation by being caught with methamphetamine.

Robert Michael Montgomery was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ammon Walmart parking lot around 6 p.m. after a caller said a man was walking around pulling on car doors.

When deputies arrived, they found Montgomery and discovered he was on felony probation.

After a search of his car, deputies reportedly found open containers of alcohol, drug paraphernalia, and approximately five grams of methamphetamine inside.

Montgomery was arrested and allegedly “made statements about his drug use and yelled obscenities at the deputies,” according to the news release.

Montgomery was booked into the Bonneville County Jail, where his bond was set to $20,000.

He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 6. If convicted, he could face up to four years in prison.

Though Montgomery has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.