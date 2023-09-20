Much anticipated Idaho Falls restaurant officially opening Wednesday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — More than a year after construction began, TCHE Brazilian Grill is now complete and is officially opening Wednesday.

The 7,000-square-foot restaurant at 2394 East Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls will open at 4 p.m. Dean Leavitt and Chad Pariona, two of the restaurant’s owners, are excited to unveil it to the community.

The menu includes 40 items with “traditional rustic flavors of the open ranges of southern Brazil,” its website says. It includes a variety of steak, chicken and pork with rice, pasta and beans. There will be a salad bar and dessert options, as well.

Leavitt describes it as a buffet-style eatery where customers can see the meat cooking on turning skewers in the dining area. There will be cut stations throughout the restaurant where meat is cut individually. Although it’s a self-serve format, waiters will provide tableside service to fill drinks and serve other side items.

Station where the meat is sliced at TCHE Brazilian Grill | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Its parent company, Rodizio, is based in Salt Lake City and this is the first franchise location for its new model.

“The Rodizio grill people actually designed this TCHE concept for a smaller market so that we can keep our costs down and … have a lower price point,” Leavitt told us last month. “We’re trying to keep our price point below $30.”

Construction got underway in May 2022 and is part of an expansion project for Leavitt Women’s Healthcare. The company also owns the Garnet Gateway strip west of the 6.5 acre property that includes Clean Juice, and organic juice bar and restaurant, Leavitt Women’s Express Care and Bona Vie Medical Spa.

Get a look inside the restaurant here. Employees invited EastIdahoNews.com and other members of the community to a VIP event Tuesday night ahead of the opening. We’ll be sampling the menu in an upcoming East Idaho Eats segment as well.

TCHE Brazilian Grill will be open Monday through Thursday 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday hours will extend from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.