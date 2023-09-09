One person injured in early-morning shooting - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An early-morning shooting resulted in one person going to the hospital Saturday morning, police told EastIdahoNews.com.

Lt. Robert Lasher with the Idaho Falls Police Department says first responders were dispatched to the Garfield Apartments at 530 North Fanning Avenue after a gunshot was reported around 5:30 a.m.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital, Lasher says. No identifying information on the victim is available at this time.

Police remain in the area as they investigate the situation. The public is encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.