Pocatello couple faces several felonies following multiple alleged thefts - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man and woman face multiple felony charges after police allegedly linked them to multiple thefts.

Alan Ray Galvan and Shannon Rene Cervantes, both 40, are each charged with grand theft, possession of a stolen bank card and two counts of burglary, court records show, after they were connected to two separate thefts.

May 28

Pocatello police received a call reporting a theft at the Costco in Pocatello, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The caller told police her bank card had been used at the store to make a purchase of $497.

After viewing surveillance footage provided by Costco, officers identified Galvan and Cervantes as the people who used the stolen card to make the purchase.

Officers interviewed Galvan about the incident following a later arrest. He explained he had dropped his wallet prior to entering the store. He said the victim’s card “must have made its way into his wallet” while he was gathering his scattered things, the affidavit says.

An officer called the victim and asked if she had been at Costco on or around May 28, to determine whether Galvan’s account could have been possible, and the victim said she had not.

Aug. 10

Pocatello police received a call from Ace Hardware reporting surveillance footage of a theft that occurred on Aug. 1. According to an affidavit of probable cause, the video showed Galvan and Cervantes leave the store with items they had not purchased.

Officers went to an address they believed to be that of Galvan and Cervantes. When officers knocked at the front door, it was Galvan who responded. They asked him to come outside for questioning, which he did.

Outside, officers asked Galvan if he had stolen items from Ace Hardware. When he refused to respond, officers placed him under arrest.

As officers were placing him in their patrol vehicle, Galvan reportedly admitted to taking around $400 worth of merchandise from the hardware store.

He was taken to Bannock County Jail, where he was booked. He was then released on Aug. 18 after posting a $20,000 bond. Cervantes was not arrested, instead she was served a court summons and attended an arraignment hearing on Aug. 25.

Though Galvan and Cervantes have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If they are found guilty, each faces up to 39 years in prison.

Cervantes is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary before Magistrate Judge hearing on Scott Axline on Sept. 12. Galvan is scheduled to appear in court before District Judge Robert Naftz for District Court arraignment on Sept. 18.