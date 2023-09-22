Prisoner faces charge after allegedly attacking other residents, detaching one's retina - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A Pocatello women’s prison resident faces a new charge after allegedly attacking two fellow residents in 2022.

Marita Guadalupe Gonzales, 30, from Pocatello, has been charged with aggravated assault, court records show.

Sept. 20, 2022

According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, the incident occurred during “out time” — when residents are allowed out of their cells and into the day room.

A correctional sergeant says in the affidavit that the victim was seen leaving her cell with trash and heading toward a trash can in the common area. As she was putting her trash in the can, Gonzales allegedly approached the woman from behind and hit her in the head and upper body.

After punching the victim several times, Gonzales allegedly shoved her against a wall and continued punching her with her right hand while holding the victim’s hair with her left hand.

Surveillance footage of the attack shows Gonzales hit the victim with her hands and knees approximately 46 times.

Another resident attempted to pull Gonzales off the first victim. Gonzales allegedly punched and kneed the woman who attempted to separate Gonzales from the first victim.

Gonzales threw the second victim on the ground and continued striking her until officers arrived, the affidavit says. Officers pepper-sprayed Gonzales to end the attack.

Nov. 25, 2022

Investigators spoke with the first victim, who said she believed the person involved should be held accountable but added that given her environment, she did not want to be involved in any punishment.

“I took this as her being afraid to say anything about another resident due to ‘prison politics,’ where residents do not talk to the officers,” the sergeant says in the affidavit.

The sergeant attempted to question Gonzales the same day, but she refused to answer any questions.

The second victim wouldn’t speak with the sergeant either.

Dec. 28, 2022

Because she was suffering from ongoing medical issues, correctional officers took the first victim for examination. It was determined that she suffered a detached retina from the attack.

Aug. 30, 2023

The affidavit does not indicate why charges were finally filed Aug. 30.

Gonzales is serving a prison sentence of two to four years after failing the rider program. She was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after crashing while trying to elude officers on Aug. 12, 2020.

Though Gonzales has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If she is found guilty, Gonzales could face up to five additional years in prison.