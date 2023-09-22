Rexburg man competes in national mullet competition - East Idaho News

REXBURG — It’s mullet mania! A national competition bringing hundreds of people together with their locks of glory is hunting for the most epic hairdo — and a local Rexburg man is hoping to win.

Zachary Reiswig, 28, entered an online competition hosted by the USA Mullet Championships. He has made it to Round 2, which is the Top 75 mullets, and is competing against men from across the United States.

The prize for winning? Reiswig says it includes a trophy and $10,000.

“I am hoping to win it all this year with how much I put into getting my mullet ready for the competition this year,” he said.

The competition is all business in the front.

“Are you ready to witness the ultimate battle of the boldest and most daring hairdos in the nation?” its description asks. “Look no further because we’re on the hunt for the most epic mullet in town!”

Reiswig entered the competition last year and competed against hundreds of people. He didn’t win but made it far. He is hoping that what he’s done to prepare himself this year pays off.

“I spent the last year doing a lot of things to get ready for it this year. I started seeing a curly hair specialist in Rexburg at the Collective Curl Salon,” he said.

He’s also been going to Blends Barbershop in Rexburg to take care of his hair.

Courtesy Zachary Reiswig

Here’s how you can vote for Reiswig so he can make it to Round 3 — The Mane Event. Voters have until Friday at 9:59 p.m. MDT to cast their vote. Click here to view Reiswig’s profile.

“You get one vote per day, per device,” Reiswig said.

Along with voting, USA Mullet Championships has partnered with Jared Allen’s Homes For Wounded Warriors. It’s a nonprofit that helps provide homes for wounded veterans. For each donation made on behalf of the contestant of your choice, USA Mullet Championships will contribute to the overall score of that contestant.

“In order to advance to the final round, it’s a combined score of donations, votes and judges scoring,” Reiswig said.

The pictures on Reiswig’s profile online are entertaining. In one of his pictures, Reiswig is seen posing in the grass with his hands placed on his chin and smiling while showing off his mullet. He’s wearing a shirt with Mount Rushmore and American Flags on it. There’s another picture showing him twirling his hair with his finger while wearing sunglasses.

Courtesy USA Mullet Championships

Courtesy USA Mullet Championships

“A friend of mine took the pictures. We ran out to Beaver Dick Park and took pictures over there,” he said. “It was fun. She said it was the most fun photoshoot she’s ever done.”

His profile online reads in part, “Years of joking with my wife turned into a permanent, life-altering fixture in our lives. Now, the easily recognizable flow has been gracing east Idaho events for three years, and there’s no intention of slowing down.”

Reiswig recently won a small competition for mullets at the Madison County Fairgrounds this year.

“The prize there was $500 and then they offered me another $500 to cut it off, and I obviously rejected that offer!” he said.

Now, he’s hopeful for the win in the national championship.

“It would be awesome to take home the prize,” Reiswig said.